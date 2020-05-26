How to tell if there is a natural gas leak in your home

An explosion at a Janesville home that injured two people Monday night remains under investigation, but one of the people who lived there said they had been smelling gas for several days prior to the blast, which reportedly happened when a tenant lit a cigarette.

Additionally, firefighters could not get the blaze fully contained until a crew from Alliant Energy arrived and turned off the gas heading into the home.

Such a dramatic blast could raise concerns in others about whether they would be able to tell if they had a leak in their homes. Alliant Energy notes such leaks are rare, however they provide some tips on how to tell if there is one and what to do about it.

For starters, while raw natural gas is colorless and odorless, utility providers do add a scent, giving their gas a “distinctive rotten egg smell.” One of the first key signs of a leak is by detecting that rotten egg odor. Alliant Energy even offers a free scratch-and-sniff card, so customers are sure to know what to watch out for.

Additionally, any hissing, roaring, or whistling sounds near a gas appliance, meter, or pipeline is a cause for concern. Also, dead or dying vegetation in which the surrounding area is green, blowing dirt or bubbling water in a puddle, river, pond, or creek is another indicator.

If a leak is suspected, Alliant recommends leaving the home or building immediately. Alliant customers can call 1-800-255-4268 and the company will investigate the potential leak for free. Other customers will need to contact their local utility company.

Alliant warns against looking for the leak or open windows. It also cautions against using something that could cause a spark, such as a cell phone, light switch, or garage door opener.

The company explains natural gas is lighter than air and so it will rise and disperse if given the opportunity.

