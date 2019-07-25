Hubbard Ave. Diner to debut 'Flacko Taco' for Forward Madison FC

The Hubbard Avenue Diner and the fan base of Forward Madison FC are teaming up for a brand new flavor of pie taco.

In coordination with "The Flock" — the independent supporters association for the Forward Madison Football Club — the cotton candy flavored taco will debut at the Middleton diner at 7445 Hubbard Ave. at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.

The event will also be a fundraiser for "The Flock" with some taco sales going to the association for various charities they work with. There will be a raffle for two tickets to an upcoming match and a chance to win season tickets for the 2020 season.

The Flock will also be at the event to sign new members up and a player from Forward Madison FC will be present.