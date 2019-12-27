Huber inmate back in custody after more than two weeks

The 34-year-old Huber inmate who never returned from work release more than two weeks ago has been located.

The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office says Marcos Avila was taken into custody Friday around 2:30 p.m. They had been searching for him since December 9, when he was due to return to jail around 7 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office did not say where Avila was located or what additional charges he may face.

At the time of his disappearance, Avila was serving a 180-day sentence for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Battery to Police Officers, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer and Felony Bail Jumping, according to the Sheriff’s Office.