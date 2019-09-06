'Hug the School' tradition continues at Sun Prairie school

Students at Eastside Elementary School in Sun Prairie gave their school a little love on Friday morning.

The K-5 school had 448 students come out to hold hands and wrap themselves around the school as a way to start off the school year.

Principal Craig Coulthart says it's a good way to remind students to take pride in their school.

The mascot, Goldie, runs around the school perimeter and says hello to each student.

"They love giving him a high-five when he's running around the building," said Coulthart. "Kids get really excited and scream when they see Goldie."

The annual tradition started a few years ago.