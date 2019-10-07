Human remains identified as missing Menomonie man

Confirmed human remains were found in a wooded area in Menomonie on Sept. 12, and they are now being positively identified as a missing Menomonie man.

Menomonie Police Department says the remains have been identified as 35-year-old Lucas Libersky who was reported as missing and last seen on March 6, 2018.

If anyone has any information regarding the death of Libersky, the Menomonie Police Department is asking you to call them at 715-232-2198.

This remains an on-going investigation.

