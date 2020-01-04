Humane Society offers discounted microchipping

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is helping pet owners reunite with their furry friends faster, by offering discounted microchipping.

Two puppies thrown in a retention pond in Fond du Lac are being cared for at the Fond du Lac Humane Society (WBAY photo)

If your pet is lost, shelters, vets and even some police departments can scan the animal and help bring it home.

This weekend, the shelter in Janesville is offered the service for $15. All the appointments are already booked, but the shelter offers walk-ins every day for $30.

"The first thing we do when a stray animal comes into the shelter is scan it for a microchip and if it has a microchip we can read the owner information call the owner right away and get them right back, says Hannah Hathaway, Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. “It’s makes it so much easier to reunite them."

This was the first every microchipping discounted event. Representatives say they plan to do more events, but there have been no set dates yet.

The Humane Society microchips all adopted pets. It is covered in the adoption fee.

