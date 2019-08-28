Humane society volunteers get free ice cream for their hard work

The volunteers at the Dane County Humane Society got a special treat Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association brought them free Babcock Ice Cream as part of the 'Get the Scoop' tour.

The association says they wanted to thank the volunteers for their handwork and dedication to the shelter.

"We really just wanted to come out and thank the Dane County Humane Society for all the good things that they do and give them a free treat, which is Babcock Ice Cream,” says Stephanie Wallace with the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Organizers say one of the best parts of the ice cream tour is hearing people talk about their connection to UW-Madison.

The ‘Get the Scoop’ tour has stopped at more than 25 community events and organizations throughout the state all summer long.

Its last stop will be in October.

