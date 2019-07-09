Humidity and temperatures rise with chances of rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) JULY 9, 2019
5:00 a.m.
THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
High pressure will bring sunshine and warm temperatures today. Humidity will be on the rise today and tonight with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday. More heat is expected for the weekend.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 85
WIND: S 5-10
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 70
WIND: S 5-10
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS LATE.
HIGH: 86
THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.
HIGH: 80
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 85