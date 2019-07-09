Humidity and temperatures rise with chances of rain

JULY 9, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure will bring sunshine and warm temperatures today. Humidity will be on the rise today and tonight with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday. More heat is expected for the weekend.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 85

WIND: S 5-10

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 70

WIND: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS LATE.

HIGH: 86

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 80

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 85