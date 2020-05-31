Hundreds already volunteered to start cleaning up State Street first thing Sunday morning

The Madison community isn't waiting to begin cleaning up after the destruction caused when the day's protests gave way to a more violent night.

Downtown Madison is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and hundreds of others plan to descend on State Street first thing Sunday to start the cleanup effort. Organizers say at least five businessess along State Street were seriously damaged.

They were initally supposed to go out at 5 a.m., but that has since been pushed back to 7 a.m. People wanting to help out are asked to meet at 7 a.m., at Library Mall.

By the end of the day Saturday more than 700 people have signed on to a Facebook Event for the cleanup and nearly 3,000 more said they were interested.

Anyone who goes is asked to bring gloves, garbage bags, a broom, and a mask.

People who can't make it and still want to help are able to do so by donating to a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

Within six hours of launching their campaign, organizers are already more than a third of the way to their $50,000 goal. Donations can be made here.