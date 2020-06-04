Hundreds attend sixth night of protests at Capitol, no looting reported

The sixth night of protests in downtown Madison continue the trend of being peaceful, with the usual chants and signs but also cook-outs and free water given out to protesters.

The sixth night of protests at the Capitol (Source: WMTV)

Several hundred protesters gathered outside the Capitol Building Thursday night, starting before 8 p.m.

Like Wednesday evening, there was no curfew or state of emergency. Law enforcement officers were also not visible, a change in strategy made by Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Madison’s Central Business Improvement District tells NBC15 News that a quarter of State Street businesses say they will not "come back at all," after looting and vandalism damaged their stores and their goods over the weekend.

Madison Police also announced Thursday that 38 people have been arrested since last Saturday. The vast majority of those people are Madison locals, and were arrested for violating curfew that was in place, police say. MPD adds more arrests connected to looting are likely.

Also on Thursday, several hundred cars drove down the beltline to bring attention to injustice, organized by Freedom Inc. and Urban Triage.

As NBC15 News has reported throughout the week, large, peaceful protests take place during the afternoon and into the late evening. A small group of people, likely not connected to the protest, decided to then loot and vandalize into the night. Organizers of the protests have condemned any looting, violence and vandalism.