Hundreds enjoy ‘First Day Hike’ at Wisconsin state parks

The First Day Hike is an event hundreds of hikers take part in each year at several Wisconsin state parks.

At Mirror Lake State Park, nearly sixty people gathered to walk a two-mile trail as a way to ring in the New Year.

The group was led by Mary Melton, a member of Friends of Mirror Lake State Park.

“It’s just good for your soul to get out,” Melton said. “It just clears your mind and gets your mind off things you have to do.”

Jannelle Simons and her husband have taken part in a few First Day hikes over the years.

“It’s really easy to just stay inside on New Year’s Day with a blanket and watch the Rose Bowl parade,” Simons admits. “But I made a resolution that we were going to do these hikes.”

Simons says she enjoys getting to meet new people and exercise.

“To get outside and enjoy life more and to experience more things,” Simons said of her resolutions. “Not what we can buy, but what we can experience.”

Melton said the First Day hikes first started in 2008.

“We do have people that come back year after year,” said Melton. “It's just a great day for people to get out and enjoy the first day of the year.”

To learn more about other activities Mirror Lake State Park hosts, click here.

