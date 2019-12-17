Hundreds protest at State Capitol ahead of impeachment vote

On the eve of the House's impeachment vote, hundreds of people gathered at the Capitol building in Madison to show their support for the vote.

Hundreds of people protest ahead of impeachment vote in House Tuesday night. (Source WMTV)

Tuesday’s rally was just one of hundreds happening across the country.

Demonstrators said they came to hold President Trump accountable for what they're calling his "high crimes."

Some local representatives showed up to give their input.

"Nobody is above the law, including the president of the United States," Madison’s State Representative Chris Taylor said.

Republicans are thinking differently.

Many Republicans say President Trump has had lots of success while in office, and Congress should continue to use the president’s ideas and influences as they move forward.

"The president is going to be making a case to all Americans why he should be elected, if the vote does pass, I'd like to see this go into senate and I'd like the senate to really dig into this and show the American people what this is all about, " Chair of the Republicans of Dane County Scott Grabins said.

Members of the house are expected to cast their votes on impeachment tomorrow.