Hundreds line up for Hamilton tickets on Saturday.

The musical that raps and sings its way through the life of America's first treasury secretary is finally coming to Madison.

Over a thousand people came out to the Overture Center for the Arts Saturday morning as tickets to Hamilton went on sale to the public. The first person in line started camping out at 11 p.m. on Friday.

That man was Bill Robbins. Robbins said he and his wife often come to music and Cirque de Soleil-type shows at the Overture Center.

"We don't usually see Broadway shows," he said.

However, when he heard Hamilton was coming to town, he wanted to make sure he did not miss it.

At 11 p.m. on Friday, Robbins made his way to the Overture Center and camped out to get first choice on the tickets for the show everyone is talking about.

"I brought this camping mat and I put in my earbuds and put on the white noise and just slept through the night," Robbins said.

Robbins was not the only one who headed to the Overture Center early.

Tickets for Hamilton went on sale at 8 a.m., but by 6 a.m., the line already wrapped around most of the building.

"I was running across the street to make it and was trying to beat all the other people to get there," said Vicky Fiorenza, who came to get tickets with two of her friends.

Fiorenza and her friends already saw Hamilton in Chicago, but that did not stop them from coming back for more.

"It was super fun, definitely worth going as many times as possible," Fiorenza said.

However, many who lined up Saturday, including Robbins, were first-timers.

"I like to go in fresh without knowing too much about it," Robbins said.

Even without knowing too much about the show or its music, everyone had heard the hype.

"My son and his wife went to see it in Chicago and they loved it, we have friends who have seen it in Chicago, so everybody raves about it," said Susan Leet, who lined up at 6 a.m. for her tickets.

For Robbins, all that excitement is what got him interested in the show.

"Everything I've read about it, it's just different and new and groundbreaking and that made it sound like a lot of fun to check it out," he said.

Hamilton will run at the Overture Center from Nov. 19 to Dec. 8. Tickets are now available online through the Overture Center's website.