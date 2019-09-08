Hundreds of athletes to compete in Ironman Wisconsin

The Ironman triathlon returns to Dane County on Sunday, September 8th.

The event takes athletes throughout rural Dane County with transitions and a highlighted finish taking place in the heart downtown Madison.

The 2019 Ironman Wisconsin triathlon leads athletes along a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run throughout Madison and its surrounding areas.

The single-loop swim will take place in the cool waters of Lake Monona while the challenging two-loop bike course winds up and down through Madison's surrounding areas.

The hilly two-loop run course takes athletes through downtown Madison, the University of Wisconsin campus, Camp Randall Stadium, State Street and the scenic path alongside Lake Mendota with a triumphant finish on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The race starts at 6:40 a.m. and lasts until approximately midnight.

2019 Ironman Wisconsin will offer 40 age group qualifying slots to the 2020 Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i.

STREET CLOSURES

Street closures begin at noon for the marathon portion of the race in downtown Madison. They are scheduled to be closed until Sunday at midnight.

For a map of road closures in the area due to the race,