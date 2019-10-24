Hundreds sign letter supporting clemency for Dassey, nephew of Steven Avery

Nearly 250 people have signed a letter to Governor Tony Evers, supporting clemency for Brendan Dassey.

The open letter includes signatures from more than two dozen exonerees, including Amanda Knox, more than a dozen retired senior U.S. government officials, 45 current and former state and federal prosecutors, and leading psychological experts.

At the age of 16, Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery were convicted in separate trials for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach at the Avery family's property in Manitowoc County.

Dassey and Avery's cases were the subject of the Netflix series "Making A Murderer," which cast doubt on the process used to convict them.

Earlier this month, Dassey's attorneys petitioned Gov. Evers for his release from prison. Evers has not publicly commented on the petition.

At this time, Dassey will not be eligible for parole until 2048, at the age of 59.

Meanwhile, Avery's attorney filed his latest appeal Oct. 14. The next step will be for the state to file a response to the motions.