Hundreds take part in 14th annual NAMI Walk

Hundreds of people gathered at Olin Park Sunday morning to support the 14th annual NAMI Walk, including NBC15's Leigh Mills. NBC15 is a proud sponsor of the event.

The 5K walk raises money to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness and their local programs in Dane County.

NAMI started in Madison more than 40 years ago by a group of moms whose sons had been diagnosed with mental illnesses.

"My son Dylan was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 1974, three years ago before we formed AMI, now NAMI here in Dane County," said Nancy Abraham, one of NAMI's founding members.

The women who started the organization wanted to end the stigma around mental illness and encourage people to speak out.

"Everyone is affected in one way or another, either very personally in himself or herself or the family, or the neighbors or the relatives, coworkers, providers," Abraham said.

The annual walk is NAMI Dane County's largest public awareness event. The money raised will fund the organization's education and support programs for people diagnosed with a mental illness and their families.

For more information, visit NAMI Dane County's website.