Hunter finds Wisconsin fugitive hiding in makeshift bunker

A Wisconsin fugitive is in custody after a hunter discovered him hiding in a makeshift bunker in the woods.

WSAW-TV reports that Thomas Nelson of Wausau noticed a bunker carved into an embankment on state land in the township of Ringle west of Wausau several months ago. He returned to the bunker on Friday to see who was inside. He entered the bunker and discovered Jeremiah Button, who disappeared in 2016 just weeks before he was to stand trial on child sexual assault and child pornography charges.

Nelson called police and led them to the bunker. A short standoff ensued before Button surrendered. Martahon County Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Stefonek said Button used solar panels and a pedal-powered generator to power lights, radios and fans inside the bunker.

Buttons' attorneys didn't immediately return phone messages left Wednesday.