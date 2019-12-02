Hunter fires bullet into neighbor's home on Thanksgiving morning

The Grant County Sheriff's office is charging a hunter who fired a bullet into his neighbor's home while shooting at a deer on Thanksgiving morning.

Deputies said a bullet went through a home in Mount Ida Township, near Fennimore, around 11:30 a.m. during a family gathering at the home. At the time, it was unknown where the bullet came from.

An investigation by the Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin DNR found that a neighbor was out hunting with his young son when he fired three rounds at a deer. Two of those rounds were fired in the direction of the home.

Officials say the direction the man fired was consistent with the path of the bullet into and through the residence.

No one was injured in the incident. Deputies said charges will be filed for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.