Hunters, anglers asked to take caution as water levels rise

After recent storms hit Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the water levels degraded safety conditions on many public hunting grounds and waterways across the state.

On Monday, the DNR advised waterfowl hunters, anglers, and boaters to take additional safety precautions.

"Currents are running fast in unexpected places. Anyone heading into the water should wear a life jacket and watch for floating debris," said DNR Chief Warden Todd Schaller. "It's important to remember to stay within your ability and equipment limits and to avoid strong current areas."

DNR officials said there were unusually high water levels at its properties. Loose cattail mats have rapidly changed marsh topography, stranding some hunters in the field. Conservation wardens have responded to distress calls from hunters stranded on the water as flood stage conditions worsen.

DNR staff members are working to remove blockages and control water flow where possible. The department expects water levels to remain high for days and even weeks in some areas.