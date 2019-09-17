Man fatally shoots brother while squirrel hunting in Dodge County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a death in Dodge County following a hunting-related incident.

According to the DNR, three hunters were hunting squirrels near Mud Lake Road in Reeseville Tuesday morning. A DNR spokeswoman said according to a preliminary investigation report, a 61-year-old man saw movement and fatally shot his 65-year-old brother.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office assisted the investigation. Mud Lake Road was closed to traffic during the investigation.

