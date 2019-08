Lanes in both directions are open again, after a closure on Highway 73 following a rollover crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, north and southbound lanes were closed on Highway 73 at Sherman Drive.

Dane County officials got a call at about 5:54 Sunday evening for the crash in the 5000 block of Highway 73.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Fire Department and Marshall EMS are responding to the call.