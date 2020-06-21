Hy-Vee: Dairy Month

June is dairy month and while milk has great nutritional benefits, some may be unsure which products to try. Hy-Vee Dietitian Andrea Miller shared some tips with NBC15's Gabriella Rusk on the Weekend Morning Show.

“Milk all by itself has nine essential nutrients.” Says Miller. Some of those include vitamin A, vitamin D, calcium, phosphorus, and potassium.

When it comes to milk alternatives, Miller says soy milk is the most equivalent to whole milk nutritionally.

“When you start getting into a plant-based milk, that’s where the nutrition can get all across the board.” says Miller. “Soy can actually be considered a milk alternative or milk equivalent.”

If you are lactose intolerant, it’s still manageable to get the recommended dairy serving in. Miller suggests drinking lactose-free dairy products, which has all the same nutrition as traditional milk. Yogurt and kiefer are also good options because they’re cultured milk, which is easier on the digestive system.

Servings and nutrition:

Miller says the daily suggested serving for dairy products is two to three cups of milk or milk equivalents.

Milk and milk equivalents:

8-ounces cow’s or soy milk = 1 cup milk

½-ounces cheese = ½ cup milk

6-ounces yogurt = ¾ cup milk

½ cup cottage cheese = ¼ cup milk

