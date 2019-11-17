Hy-Vee: Healthy seasonal produce recipes fit for Thanksgiving

‘Tis the season for eating, especially with Turkey Day right around the corner. Deana Preble, a Hy-Vee registered dietitian shares recipes for how to add some season produce to your Thanksgiving table.

Fresh foods are often less expensive during their harvest season and you can save money by buying in bulk.

The best fall produce are apples, Brussel sprouts, dates, hard squash, pears, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes. In winter, the freshest produce options are bok choy, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, citrus fruit, collard greens, kale, spinach, and root vegetables.

For Thanksgiving cranberries and squash are ripe for the season. Here are two recipes you can try out for your family this season.

Caramelized Butternut Squash