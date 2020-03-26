Hy-Vee announces 10% bonus for front line employees, new job protection benefits

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday night that it will reward its employees who worked during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with a bonus.

The West Des Moines-based company said that all front line employees will receive a 10% bonus on all of their hours worked from March 16 to April 12. Both part-time and full-time employees are eligible for the bonus.

The bonuses are part of a $10 million commitment to employees and will be paid out on April 17.

The company also added that it will be offering new benefits to its more than 80,000 employees in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we must do everything we can to support them and their families during this critical time,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We hope these new benefits will help lighten the load for our employees who are working around-the-clock to serve our customers in our stores.”

In addition to the new benefits, Hy-Vee is also offering job protective leave for employees who either test positive for COVID-19 and/or are required by health officials to self-quarantine. This benefit will provide job protection for a minimum of two weeks and applies to all employees, no matter their length of service.

Furthermore, under the same benefit, full-time Hy-Vee employees who are enrolled in short-term disability will also be eligible to receive a minimum of two weeks paid time off.

A second benefit being offered by the company will also allow employees affordable access to telehealth services, including mental health.

Under this benefit, the company will waive copays for all full-time employees and their dependents who utilize 24-hour virtual medical services. Part-time employees will be able to use the service for a minimal fee per visit.

