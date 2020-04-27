Hy-Vee employees required to wear masks, bonus continues to May 3

All Hy-Vee store and distribution center employees are now required to wear masks or other facial coverings while at work.

The company provided masks to all employees over the past several weeks.

The requirement began Monday.

Hy-Vee also extended its 10 percent appreciation bonus to all part-time and full-time employees. The initial bonus was on all hours worked from March 16 to April 12. The extension included all hours worked from April 13 to May 3.

The company also has the following practices in its stores: temporary Plexiglas barriers installed at all check stands and pharmacy, customer service and convenience store counters; social distancing indicators on the floor wherever lines typically form in the store; one-way directional signage for all aisles; sanitation of all carts and check stand belts between each customer use; and special shopping times for those considered to most at risk for illness