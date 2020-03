Hy-Vee is now seeking temporary, part-time workers at its grocery stores across the Midwest, including in Madison.

In a release, Hy-Vee said the hiring push is in response to a shopping spree sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new hires will be restocking shelves as well as cleaning and sanitizing grocery stores, Hy-Vee says.

Interested applicants can visit their website to view available positions in their area or text SMILES to 97211.