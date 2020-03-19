Hy-Vee installs temporary protective windows at checkouts

Hy-Vee will be making more changes in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The grocery-chain announced it will be installing temporary window panels at the checkouts to help give an additional layer of protection for both its employees and customers.

“The spread of this virus is asking us all to take extraordinary measures and change the way we live our lives,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are continuing to adapt at Hy-Vee so that we can serve our customers and keep everyone in our stores as safe and healthy as possible.”

The panels are being installed because it is the point of closest contact between customers and cashiers. The panels are already in place at the Des Moines-area locations. Other Hy-Vee locations will have the panels installed over the next few days.

The company also is temporarily banning reusable bags. That restriction goes into effect on Friday.