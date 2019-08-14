Hy-Vee investigates data breech involving its fuel pumps, coffee shops, restaurants

Hy-Vee is investigating a breach into its data involving transactions at some Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants, the supermarket chain announced Wednesday.

Hy-Vee says data is still secure at grocery stores, drugstores and inside its convenience stores, which use more secure technology to process card transactions.

In a press release, Hy-Vee says it detected unauthorized activity on some of its payment processing systems. After detecting the breech, Hy-Vee began an investigation with the help of cybersecurity firms, and notified federal law enforcement.

Hy-Vee says its investigation is focused on card transactions at fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants, including Market Grilles, Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates.

“Because the investigation is in its earliest stages, we do not have any additional details to provide at this time,” according to the statement from Hy-Vee. “We will provide notification to our customers as we get further clarity about the specific timeframes and locations that may have been involved.”

“We believe the actions we have taken have stopped the unauthorized activity on our payment processing systems,” according to the statement.

Hy-Vee recommends customers closely monitor payment card statements for unauthorized activity. If you do see an unauthorized charge, Hy-Vee recommends you immediately notify the company that issued you the card. A number to contact them is typically written on the back of the card.

