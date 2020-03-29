Hy-Vee offering free online workout program for kids amid COVID-19 outbreak

Hy-Vee is providing a daily online program to help parents keep kids healthy and active as schools remain closed.

(Photo: Hy-Vee) (MGN)

The Hy-Vee KidsFit program streams free online at 9am each day, offering 15 to 20 minute videos of fun, physical activities for families. The goal is to provide a structured routine for children to follow while home.

Workouts will be led by Hy-Vee Certified Personal Trainer and Youth Fitness Specialist Daira Driftmier. During the videos, Driftmier and the KidsFit team will be sharing fun and interactive games and activities that families can do in their own home.

"As this pandemic continues to limit and affect our everyday lives, Hy-Vee remains committed to making our customers' lives easier, healthier and happier," said Driftmier. "We hope these videos will provide a productive outlet for children and families during this time, while also promoting physical activity and healthy lifestyles within their homes."

Hy-Vee KidsFit is an at-home program that has promoted health, exercise and nutrition among kids and families since 2015. To date, more than 404,000 kids have participated in the program over the past five years.

The videos can be viewed on hy-veekidsfit.com/at-home/ or hstv.com by selecting the Hy-Vee KidsFit At Home video.

