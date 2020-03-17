Hy-Vee shortens hours, closes speciality areas amid coronavirus outbreak

Hy-Vee is shorting its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week in all its grocery stores in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The shortened hours will allow workers more time to sanitize stores and restock items that are most in-demand, Iowa-based company said in a release Tuesday.

All Hy-Vee restaurants, bars and convenience stores are also closed, the company adds.

“This is an unprecedented situation for all of us. We’ve never dealt with anything like this before, and we know our customers haven’t either. We appreciate their patience and loyalty as we navigate these changing times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president, in a release.