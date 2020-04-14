Hy-Vee starts offering free full service fueling at its gas stations

Hy-Vee customers won't have to get out of their vehicles at the gas station in order to fill their tanks.

Starting Tuesday, the grocery chain will offer free full service fueling at its 165 convenience stores across the region, it announced. They will even bring out food and items from the convenience store.

Someone will be manning the station between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Customers who want to take advantage of the service will need to press the "Fuel Help" button or call a designated phone number found on each pump,Hy-Vee explained. Customers will not have to leave their vehicle, the attendant will be able to process the transaction on the spot.

Hy-Vee also noted that the attendants will all be wearing gloves for extra protection.