Hy-Vee suspends return policy amid coronavirus outbreak

Hy-Vee said Monday that it will be temporarily suspending its return, refund and rain check policy until further notice.

In a press release, the supermarket chain said the changes will start on Tuesday, March 24. The stores will no longer accept returns or issue rain checks for its products.

The company said customers can exchange fresh products, such as produce, meat, seafood and deli items that do not meet Hy-Vee's standards for freshness, for a new product. Non-perishable products, however, will not be accepted.

If customers have a defective product they've purchased from a Hy-Vee store, they can exchange that product for a new item, since those products will not be re-stocked.

The company also said, due to unprecedented demand for certain products and limited product availability, Hy-Vee stores will temporarily stop issuing rain checks for products that are out of stock.

"The health and well-being of our customers and employees remain our highest priority," Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker said. "Because we can't trace where our products go after they leave our store, we can no longer accept certain products for return. With this change, our customers can feel safe knowing that all products they purchase at their local Hy-Vee have been in our stores the entire time."

On Wednesday, March 18, Hy-Vee announced it will set aside the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour every day for the customers it considers “high-risk.”

The stores also installed temporary window panels at the checkouts to help give an additional layer of protection for both its employees and customers.