Hy-Vee to match customer donations to local food banks

Hy-Vee, Inc. has set a goal to raise $1 million to help local food banks restock their shelves during the coronavirus outbreak, according to an announcement on Saturday.

Starting Monday, when customers check out, they will be asked if they would like to donate $1 or more to assist local food banks. For every dollar raised, Hy-Vee will match it dollar for dollar, up to $500,000, according to the announcement.

Beginning Monday, March 23, Hy-Vee will attempt to raise money and awareness for food banks across the grocer's locations within eight states, including Wisconsin.

“In today’s uncertain times, we want to keep our local food banks stocked with the essentials that individuals and families need,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president said. “By partnering with our customers, our goal is to raise $1 million for our food bank partners so they can continue their operations throughout this crisis.”

Donations at the checkout will be accepted March 23 through April 30.

Customers can also make a donation in a pre-set increment during their Hy-Vee Aisles Online purchase. All funds will then be collected at the store level on a weekly basis and provided to local food banks to help replenish their stock every week, according to the announcement.

The company’s match will come from Hy-Vee’s One Step program, which is funded by proceeds from the sales of select Hy-Vee products to assist those in need.

Each Hy-Vee location has selected a local food bank that will receive the monetary donations, as many stores already have relationships with local agencies that are committed to meeting the needs of residents facing food insecurity in their areas, according to the announcement.