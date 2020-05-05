Hy-Vee to start limiting meat purchases

Hy-Vee has become the latest grocer to limit the amount of meat a customer can buy.

Starting Wednesday, each customer will only be allowed to buy four packages of a combination of:



Fresh beef

Ground beef

Pork and

Chicken

In its announcement, the supermarket chain noted because of an increase in the demand of meat as well as worker shortages at meat processing plants, which have been hit hard recently by the coronavirus outbreak, they may not have the specific items customers are looking for.

However, they added their stores will still have meat products available.

Hy-Vee is not the first supermarket chain to announce such a move, Costco and Kroger, which owns Roundy’s and Pick ‘n Save, have both limited customers’ purchases. Also, fast food restaurants are beginning to feel the squeeze with chains like Wendy’s forced to scale back on some menu items at certain stores.