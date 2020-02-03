Hy-Vee won't be open 24 hours a day much longer, will start closing at 10 p.m.

A big change is coming for all you late night grocery shoppers.

Starting next week, area Hy-Vee stores, which are currently open 24/7, will start closing at 10 p.m. every night. A spokesperson for the company, Christina Gayman, says the change will affect both Madison stores, as well as the one in Fitchburg.

Gayman explained the new hours will let them reallocate their staff so more employees will be working during their busier time.

The new hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

While she only mentioned the Madison area stores, reporting from NBC15’s sister stations find the changes affecting stores nationwide.

