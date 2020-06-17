Hy-Vee donates 28,600 free peaches to customers in light of COVID-19 pandemic

Hy-Vee stores in Madison and Fitchburg donated more than 28,600 free peaches during contactless, drive-thru giveaway events on Wednesday.

Made possible by donations from SunWest Fruit Company, Hy-Vee’s fruit supplier, 20 peaches were distributed to more than 1,400 customers. To minimize physical contact and maintain social distancing, peaches were loaded directly into customer vehicles.

“Hy-Vee has always been about giving back to the communities they serve,” said John Senn, senior sales representative for SunWest Fruit Company.

“We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to deliver high quality produce to communities in need.”

According to Hy-Vee, this contribution is part of a series of donations that the grocer and its suppliers are making to local communities and food banks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We greatly appreciate SunWest Fruit Company partnering with us to better serve our customers and surrounding communities during this difficult time,” said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications.

“We hope this donation provides some relief to our customers, especially as more families become financially impacted during this time.”