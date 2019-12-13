Hyatt: No more hidden cameras found in hotel where Madison East students stayed

A spokesperson for the Minnesota hotel where Madison East High School students found cameras where they were staying says they are cooperating with the Minneapolis Police Department on its investigation.

“The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis.,” the spokesperson said. “As soon as the hotel learned about this situation, they immediately contacted local authorities and conducted a thorough property-wide search for unauthorized recording devices.”

The spokesperson added that no new devices have been found. According to the hotel, investigators have confirmed to them that none of their employees were involved in the installation of the cameras.

On Thursday, NBC15 reported Madison East High School students discovered several hidden cameras in the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis where they were staying. They had gone to the Twin Cities for a conference, a Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that the school district is also working with Minneapolis police on its investigation.

