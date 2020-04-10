I-39/90 Expansion Project: Lane closures for April 13-17

Construction work is continuing on I-39/90 between Madison and Beloit. Several lane closures and traffic pattern changes will impact drivers during the week of April 13 to 17.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said two lanes will remain open to traffic on I-39/90 in each direction during daytime hours and weekends.

Nightly single lane closures from 8 p.m to 5 a.m. are planned on I-39/90 northbound and southbound in the following work zones, unless noted otherwise. Minor delays may occur during these lane closures.

Starting on Monday, April 20, the following I-39/90 ramps in Janesville will be closed for three months:



I-39/90 northbound ramp to WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171A) - Beloit to Janesville/Milton/Fort Atkinson



US 14/Humes Road ramp to I-39/90 northbound - Janesville to Madison



The WIS 26 ramp to the northbound interstate will remain open

The following is a list of road closures impacted by the I-39/90 Expansion Project for the week of April 13-17:

Madison



I-39/90 and US 12/18 (Beltline) interchange area (Femrite Drive underpass)



I-39/90 traffic located on existing lanes through the Beltline interchange (Exit 142 A-B).





From 7 p.m. Wednesday (April 15) to 5 a.m. Thursday (April 16), the following highways and ramps will be CLOSED:

All lanes of eastbound US 12/18 at the I-39/90 interchange.

I-39/90 southbound loop ramp to US 12/18 eastbound (Exit 142B).

I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18 westbound (Exit 142A).

Alternate local routes are required. Follow the signed detour.





From 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (April 17), the following highways and ramps will be CLOSED:





All lanes of westbound US 12/18 at the I-39/90 interchange.







US 12/18 westbound loop ramp to I-39/90 southbound.







Alternate local routes are required. Follow the signed detour.





One lane CLOSED on westbound US 12/18 from Millpond Road to the I-39/90 southbound loop ramp.





Daytime single lane closures may occur on Femrite Drive under the Interstate. Be alert for crews in the area.

County AB to US 12/18 (Beltline) interchange, Madison (Siggelkow Road underpass)



All I-39/90 traffic shifted onto the northbound side between County AB and the US 12/18 (Beltline) interchange.

Janesville



Kennedy Road to Rock River bridges, Janesville to Edgerton (Townline Road, County M and Newville Road underpasses)



All I-39/90 traffic shifted onto the southbound side from the Rock River bridges to Kennedy Road, north of the WIS 26 interchange (Exit 171A).

WIS 26/Milton Avenue and US 14/Humes Road interchanges, Janesville (Kennedy Road underpass)



All I-39/90 traffic shifted onto the southbound side from Kennedy Road to the US 14 interchange (Exit 171B).





The Ice Age Trail under I-39/90, adjacent to Kennedy Road, is CLOSED until October 2020.





Late next week, the I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 14/Humes Road (Exit 171B) will shift onto the new concrete pavement.





South of US 14/Humes Road interchange to Hart Road bridge over I-39/90, Janesville to Beloit



All I-39/90 traffic shifted onto their respective sides within these limits.





Nightly lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Be alert for slowdowns in this area.





Mount Zion Avenue under I-39/90 is CLOSED for asphalt paving.





6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday (April 17)







Alternate local routes are required.





East Milwaukee Street under I-39/90 is CLOSED for asphalt paving.





12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (April 17)







Alternate local routes are required.





Ruger Avenue under I-39/90 is CLOSED for asphalt paving.





6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (April 17)







Alternate local routes are required.





Spring Brook/Ice Age National Scenic Trail under I-39/90 is CLOSED.





Bicyclists and pedestrians should follow the posted detour route.

Beloit

