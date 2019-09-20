I-39/90 ramp closures and traffic shifts in Rock Co.

Interstate traffic will shift onto new concrete pavement near Beloit next week.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the southbound lanes will shift between Cranston Road and the Illinois State line Monday night. Two lanes will remain open in each direction. The lanes will be separated by a median barrier wall.

The I-39/90 southbound ramp to IL 75 will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Drivers will need to use alternate routes.

Crews will be reconstructing and expanding the southbound Interstate in this area. It is scheduled to be completed in Nov. 2019.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead, obey the posted speed limit, eliminate distractions, and don’t tailgate in work zones. These closures and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.