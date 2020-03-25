I-39/90 southbound reduced to one lane in Janesville tonight

A portion of Devils Glen Road will be down to one lane in each direction for road work in Bettendorf. City officials say they expect this to last for four weeks. The construction is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 4 and will be between Belmont Road and Winston Drive. (MGN Image)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 3:51 PM, Mar 25, 2020

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said slowdowns may occur on I-39/90 in Janesville Thursday night, as crews work to repair a southbound interstate bridge.

The southbound interstate will be restricted to one lane from 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, through 5 a.m. Friday, March 27, near the WIS 26/Milton Avenue interchange (Exit 171A).

WisDOT officials said a 14-foot width restriction will occur within the work zone, and oversize vehicles must use the interchange ramps to bypass the operation.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and allow extra time to safely reach their destination.

 