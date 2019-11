Interstate 90 West in Mauston has now been reopened after a one-vehicle semi crash was cleared. According to 511 WI, the accident closed the interstate beyond highway 82 in Juneau County.

According to Mauston Fire Chief Kim Hale, the semi driver was brought to Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston for an injured back. Hale said the semi jackknifed. Weather is believed to have contributed to the crash.