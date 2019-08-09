I-94 westbound lanes closed near Lake Mills

All westbound lanes near Lake Mills on I-94 are closed due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, officers are on scene of a multiple-vehicle crash beyond Wisconsin Highway 89 on I-94 . No word on injuries at this time.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are responding to the crash. There are traffic delays stretching four miles on I-94 as of 12:45 p.m.

State Patrol is advising the following alternative route: Take WIS 89 north to WIS 19. Then you will take WIS 19 west to WIS 73. Take WIS 73 south to get back onto I-94.