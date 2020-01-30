'I am who I am': Wisconsin lawmakers fight to stop hair discrimination

Lawmakers across the country are trying to ban discrimination based on hairstyles, and state representatives are backing legislation right here in Wisconsin.

The bill is called the Crown Act and it would ban discrimination based on hairstyles in schools, sports and the workplace.

“We are the most diverse salon in Madison. I deal and have dealt with all different hair textures,” says Tamara Brown, Fringe Salon Spa Owner and Manager, who adds she can tackle any type of hair.

Brown says she has seen the evolution of hair through her 20 years of work. But the changes in black hair styles stand out the most.

“It is right now where natural hair and has been at least for a decade or more becoming more accepted,” Brown says.

She says for decades, black women have used chemical relaxers, excessive heat and weaves to conform to the European standard of straight hair.

“Growing up in this country, it was understood if you would try and attempt to be accepted that was a part of the look you had to have,” Brown says.

But despite long-time bias, people of color are now embracing their natural hair.

But not everyone is on board.

THE CROWN ACT

Wisconsin lawmakers say institutions are making "grooming policies" that do not take into account cultural hairstyles - causing people of color to lose jobs and be kicked out of school if they don't conform.

People like DeAndre Arnold, a Texas teen suspended from school and not able to graduate because he refused to cut his dreads.

Now, State Rep. Lakeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) is pushing for a new law, called the Crown Act.

The bill, with bipartisan support, would make it illegal for an employer, schools and sports organizations to discriminate based on a person's cultural hairstyle, like dreadlocks and twists braids. And the hair's natural state.

“This should be a no-brainer. I should not have to wake up and really think about do I straighten my hair or can I wear my hair naturally curly?" Myers said.

She says this law would promote inclusion, pride and choice, because everyone should feel good in their own skin - and hair.

“I am who I am. This is how I was born,” Myers says. “Our heads are raised and we are feeling good about our natural texture and our looks and that's a beautiful thing."

ACROSS THE NATION, AND WHAT'S NEXT

California is the first state to make the crown law official. Kansas is considering a similar legislation.

As for what's next, Wisconsin’s ethics committee will vote on the bill in executive session.

