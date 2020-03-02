'I can work circles around any man': Women in construction honored during Women's History Month

They make the roads we drive on, buildings we live in and use: construction workers truly build and maintain our cities.

This week women in construction are being honored, as we celebrate Women's History Month this March.

City of Madison's Engineering Department is celebrating the women in their field.

"There is always something new for me to learn, which makes it way more exciting for me,” says Hattie Russell.

Russell is one of the youngest in her department. The 22-year-old works as a facilities maintenance technician trainee.

"Every single building is different, but needs maintenance like this,” Russell says."We need to be able to help them so they can help us."

On average, Russell visits seven buildings each day. She is responsible for about 40 different facilities across Madison, including city government offices, streets division facilities, fire and police stations.

Madison's Engineering Department first hired a women to do a construction style job in 1977. Since then, 40 out of 170 people in the department are women. They make up 23 percent of their total department. The National Association of Women in Construction says women make up 9.9 percent of the construction workforce.

“I can work my butt off circles around any man who says they can lift more than I can,” Russell says.

Russell is confident the stereotypes of women in construction are changing. She hopes to see it double in the next ten years.

A lot of entry-level construction jobs don't require a four year college degree. Equal pay is a big debate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make 99.1 percent of what men do in construction.

