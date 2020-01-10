‘I could not do this journey without her’: Family recognizes NICU nurse

Whitney Driver went into labor at 26 weeks and four days, almost three months before her September 25 due date.

She gave birth to twin boys, who weighed just under 2 pounds.

“I never once thought I would be a NICU mom or we would be NICU parents,” Driver said.

Becky Zimmerman was assigned as the primary care nurse for the twins, Hudson and Hayden.

“When parents come in their first question is always, ‘When can my baby go home?’” said Zimmerman, who has spent 25 years working at St. Mary’s.

For 19 years, Zimmerman has worked in the NICU.

“I’ve taken care of a lot of babies,” said Zimmerman. “But this story is the kind of one that really clenched my heart.”

Driver said she grew close to the nurse during their 89 day stay at the NICU. But the family truly formed a connection after they lost one of their sons, Hayden, at just 17 days old.

Dealing with post-partum depression and the grief from the death of her son, Driver was overcome with emotions.

“You’re mourning the loss of your own son and then you need to be there for your other son,” said Driver. “Becky worked a lot with me through that.”

Zimmerman said she wanted Driver to get the help she needed.

“I am thankful that I was here that day because I saw the signs,” remembered Zimmerman.

Driver said she put the utmost trust in her nurse.

“I trusted her so much that I knew everything was going to be fine,” said Driver. “I don’t know how I would have done this journey without her.”

The family nominated Zimmerman for a DAISY award, a program that honors exceptional nurse at SSM Health. In December, the family helped give her the honor and read a letter of thanks.

A 2019 Gallup Poll Gallup Poll ranks nurses as one of the most trusted professions, with 85 percent of pollsters giving ‘very high’ or ‘high’ marks to the profession for honesty and ethics.

