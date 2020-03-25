"I couldn't wait any longer to marry him" WI couple ties knot amid pandemic

The Everson's have been planning their wedding for over a year to be on March 21, 2020. One uninvited guest named CoVid19 threw a wrench in their plans.

Rebecca and Leif Everson were looking forward to their dream wedding in a Stoughton barn venue, but had to change their plans after Governor Tony Evers requested people not gathering in groups of 50 or more. After trimming down their guest list, Rebecca says they were all set to get married.

Then, Evers requested people do not meet in groups of 10 or more.

"Organizing it was very nerve racking," Rebecca said.

Her and Leif were reimbursed all of their payments from wedding services they had to cancel, including their DJ, and their first venue. They ended up getting married at a family farm with their closest family members around including their parents and grandparents.

"I didn't want to wait another year to marry him. It is not about the people that are there but the person you are marrying," Rebecca said.

Their friends and family that had to stay home got to livestream the wedding on Facebook.

