‘I feel like he is one of my own kids:’ former coach of homicide victim describes his character

Friendly, cheerful and hardworking is how people who knew 26-year-old Nicholas Day described him.

Day was found dead along County Highway JG in Blue Mounds on Wed. It was originally thought to be a hit-and-run, but the medical examiner ruled his death the ‘result of homicidal violence.’

Brian McIntyre, Day’s former teacher and cross country coach at Mount Horeb High School, said Day loved to run. He said after high school Day joined the Navy and had currently been back home for some time.

“I feel like he is one of my own kids,” he said.

McIntyre said he got to know the runners he coached well, and Day was no exception.

“Even though he was a conference champion, he was extremely talented at running, he never just focused on himself. He was always cheering on other people,” he said.

He said he recently ran into Day while he was out running earlier this year. McIntyre said, while it had been several years since they had seen one another, things had not seemed to change.

He said the news of his death came as a shock to him, as McIntyre himself ran the route Day’s body was found on just a week ago.

“That’s one of the routes we run as our cross country and track team,” he said.

McIntyre said as a parent, he cannot begin to put himself in the shoes of Day’s family.

“It’s got to just break your heart,” he said.

The Dane Co. Sheriff said no one is in custody, but they are following up on leads. Police said no detail is too small to share, and if anyone has information to call the dept.

