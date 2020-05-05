Shelter owner who helped catch 2 WI inmates thanks prison guard for big donation

The Rockford woman who helped catch two escaped inmates from a Wisconsin prison is thanking a guard there, who happened to show up this week with a truck-load of supplies for the homeless shelter she runs.

Carly Rice, who runs Miss Carly's, posted to Facebook on Monday writing she "I just cried my eyes out" when she found that a correctional officer at the Columbia Correctional Institution drove all the way down to Rockford, Illinois with an SUV and a trailer full of items the homeless shelter needed to help struggling residents.

Rice was called a hero after she helped catch inmates James Newman and Thomas Deering last April, who managed to break out of the prison and take law enforcement on the run all the way to Illinois.

It was in Rockford where the inmates decided to ask for food and shelter at Rice's Miss Carly's. But she had in fact recognized their faces from the news, and while keeping them distracted with coffee, Rice called the police.

While officers made the arrest and brought the former fugitives back to Wisconsin, Rice was hailed a hero.

That's why the guard at the Columbia Correctional Institution decided to show the prison's thanks for Rice's daring actions.

Rice says in her Facebook post on Monday that the guard, whom she did not name, worked directly with the inmate Thomas Deering, who later escaped. Rice says the guard "told me about the evil we got off the streets" and that Rice "had hot tears streaming down my face because I thought of my mom and I am think that maybe we kept someone else from dying the horrible way she did."

For Rice, the capture of the inmates was personal, especially when she'd heard about Deering's sexual assault convictions. Rice's own mother was beaten, raped and murdered, and has been raped herself, she says.

"I am so grateful that I was faced with this challenge and had the courage to act. It feels almost like a chapter finally closing for me. This chance event has healed me in a way I never dreamed possible," Rice said.

Rice thanked all the employees at Columbia Correctional, "not just for the work you do every day, but for having huge hearts and helping us serve people in need," Rice said in her Facebook post.

Rice adds that workers at her homeless shelter have been collecting items for four days and have already had to make two trips to deliver the supplies to those in need.