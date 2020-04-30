'I just massacred my whole family': MKE man facing 5 homicide charges in deadly shooting

A Milwaukee man was charged with homicide after police say he shot and killed four teenagers and a mother with a 12-gauge shotgun in their home Monday morning.

According to a criminal complaint released Thursday, Christopher Stokes, 43, called 911 twice and told dispatchers that police needed to come to his home because "Um, I just massacred my whole family."

Stokes added to dispatchers that "the gun is still upstairs with the bodies," the complaint states.

Officers arrived at the home at at 2839 N. 12th Street on Milwaukee's northwest side and found Stokes sitting on the front steps. When they asked him if they had heard gunshots, Stokes replied, "Yeah, I didn’t hear them, I did them," according to the complaint.

Detectives found a 19-year-old victim dead in the living room, while the other four victims were found dead in the bedroom.

A detective also discovered the shotgun on the floor of one of the bedrooms, as well as a box of shotgun shells.

Stokes was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, the complaint states.

The Milwaukee Police Department released the identities of the victims on Tuesday. They are:

- Demetrius Thomas, 14

- Tera Agee, 16

- Lakeitha Stokes, 17

- Marcus Stokes, 19

- Teresa Thomas, 41