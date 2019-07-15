‘I rescued him, he rescued me’: Dog saves family from fire

With the exception of some clothes and a few family photos, the Popenfus family lost everything in a fire this weekend. What they do have: their lives and their dog.

“I rescued him, he rescued me,” says Amanda Popenfus, of her 3-year-old Lab, Mastiff and Cane Corso mix Waylan. “Sunday morning at about 4:20, this wonderful man right here woke us up."

Early Sunday morning, Waylan sensed something his owners couldn’t.

“A dog's sense of smell is exponentially greater than the human's sense of smell,” says Chanse Kaczmarski, Deputy Fire Chief with Belleville Volunteer Fire Department. “So that dog could probably smell that fire burning long before any human would have detected it."

In fact, Popenfus says Waylan was the only thing alerting her.

“There was no smoke in the house at all, so the alarms did not go off,” she tells NBC15 News. “It was the dog. The dog woke me up, and that got us out."

10 minutes is all it took to destroy the home Popenfus has lived in for 19 years.

“Probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to watch,” she remembers. “I’m okay today. Rough morning when you wake up and it’s not your house, you can’t go home.”

Popenfus calls her rescue dog Waylan “a hero,” saying, “I will never be without a dog in my house again, ever.”

Since the fire, Waylan hasn’t left his owner’s side.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss, estimating $400,000 worth of damage.

Popenfus says her family is thankful for all the community support they have received since the fire.

The Belleville Volunteer Fire Department is accepting cash and gift card donations for the family. For more information, message the department via its Facebook page.

Fire officials say most people have between two and three minutes to escape their homes safely. They stress the importance of having a smoke alarm in every bedroom of the house, and to sleep with doors closed in the event of a fire.

